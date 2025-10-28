PowerBank Advances Elmira Solar Project in New York

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Solarbank Corp. ( (TSE:SUNN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

PowerBank Corporation announced progress on its 2.6 MW Elmira solar project in Upstate New York, which has secured necessary municipal approvals and is poised to begin construction pending financing. The project, part of New York’s climate goals, will operate as a community solar initiative, allowing local residents to benefit from reduced electricity costs without installing panels on their homes. This project underscores PowerBank’s strategic positioning in the renewable energy sector, leveraging its extensive experience and partnerships to contribute to New York’s solar capacity targets.

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner, focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to various off-takers, including utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential sectors. PowerBank has a development pipeline exceeding one gigawatt and has completed projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts.

