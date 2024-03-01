Power Solutions Boosts Leadership, Appoints New General Counsel

Power Solutions (PSIX) has provided an announcement.

Power Solutions International, Inc. has strengthened its executive team by appointing Randall D. Lehner as General Counsel starting March 4, 2024. Lehner brings over two decades of legal expertise, recently serving at Guaranteed Rate, LLC and previously as a partner at Kelly, Drye & Warren, LLP. His employment agreement includes a competitive salary, performance incentives, and a vehicle allowance, with severance terms outlined for termination without cause. Lehner’s appointment marks a strategic move for the company, with no disclosed conflicts of interest or familial ties to company executives.

