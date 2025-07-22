Power Minerals Secures A$2.6 Million for Santa Anna Project Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from PepinNini Minerals Limited ( (AU:PNN) ) is now available.

Power Minerals Limited has successfully raised A$2.6 million through a placement to sophisticated and professional investors, aimed at advancing fieldwork for the Santa Anna Niobium Carbonatite Project in Brazil. The funds will be used for due diligence, including assay results from a recent drilling program, and general working capital. This strategic move is expected to enhance Power’s exploration capabilities and potentially strengthen its position in the mineral resources market.

More about PepinNini Minerals Limited

Power Minerals Limited is a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a focus on niobium and rare earth element (REE) projects. The company is actively involved in the Santa Anna Niobium Carbonatite Project in Brazil, aiming to expand its presence in the mineral exploration industry.

Average Trading Volume: 720,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.66M

For a thorough assessment of PNN stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

