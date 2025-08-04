Power Minerals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from PepinNini Minerals Limited ( (AU:PNN) ).

Power Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 27,257,705 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as part of previously announced transactions. This move is expected to enhance the company’s liquidity and provide additional capital for its ongoing and future projects, potentially strengthening its position in the mining sector.

More about PepinNini Minerals Limited

Power Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production and sale of minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: -15.22%

Average Trading Volume: 820,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.26M

Learn more about PNN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue