Power Minerals Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

PepinNini Minerals Limited ( (AU:PNN) ) has shared an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 50,999,982 options expiring on December 31, 2029, and 51,999,963 fully paid ordinary shares. The issuance is set to take place on July 28, 2025, and is part of a strategic move to raise capital, potentially impacting the company’s market position and providing opportunities for stakeholders.

More about PepinNini Minerals Limited

Power Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the extraction and production of various minerals, positioning itself within the resource sector.

Average Trading Volume: 720,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.66M

