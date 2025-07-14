Power Metallic Mines Expands Nisk Project with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Power Metallic Mines Inc ( (TSE:PNPN) ) has shared an announcement.

Power Metallic Mines Inc. has completed the acquisition of 313 mineral claims from Li-FT Power Ltd., expanding its land holdings in the Nisk Project Area to approximately 212.86 km². This strategic acquisition enhances Power Metallic’s exploration potential in the region, particularly around the high-grade Lion Cu-PGE discovery and the Nisk Cu-Ni-PGE-Co deposit. The company also announced administrative updates, including the appointment of MNP LLP as its new auditor, aligning with its growth objectives and potential future listings on senior stock exchanges.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:PNPN) stock is a Buy with a C$1.17 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Power Metallic Mines Inc stock, see the TSE:PNPN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PNPN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PNPN is a Neutral.

Power Nickel Inc’s overall stock score reflects significant challenges in financial performance, primarily due to the lack of revenue and persistent losses. The technical analysis is more favorable, showing positive momentum. However, poor valuation metrics and the absence of earnings pose risks. The company’s strategic initiatives and exploration successes provide some positive outlook, but the financial weaknesses heavily impact the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:PNPN stock, click here.

More about Power Metallic Mines Inc

Power Metallic Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on developing the Nisk Project Area, a high-grade polymetallic system rich in copper, PGE, nickel, gold, and silver. The company holds significant land packages in Canada, British Columbia, Chile, and Saudi Arabia, aiming to advance its projects towards becoming major mining operations.

Average Trading Volume: 251,011

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$263.7M

For detailed information about PNPN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue