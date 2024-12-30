Power Metal Resources Reports Strong Interim Financials and Extends Accounting Period

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Power Metal Resources PLC has announced its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ending on 30 September 2024, reporting a significant profit of £3,338,000 from operating activities. The company has extended its accounting period to 31 December to align with its subsidiaries’ audits, allowing more flexibility, and expects to release audited accounts by June 2025. This move is part of their strategy to streamline financial reporting and potentially enhance market confidence.

More about Power Metal Resources Plc

Power Metal Resources PLC is a London-listed metals exploration company that finances and manages global resource projects with a focus on discovering large-scale metal resources. The company is primarily involved in exploring precious, base, and strategic metals across North America, Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. Their projects range from early-stage exploration to prospects undergoing drill programs, with the aim of generating value for disposal through sales or separate listings on recognized stock exchanges.

YTD Price Performance: -11.29%

Average Trading Volume: 259,360

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £15.71M

