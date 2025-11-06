Power Integrations Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Power Integrations ( (POWI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Power Integrations presented to its investors.

Power Integrations, Inc. is a prominent player in the semiconductor industry, specializing in high-voltage power conversion technologies that are crucial for the clean-power ecosystem, facilitating efficient energy generation, transmission, and consumption across various applications.

In its latest earnings report, Power Integrations announced a modest revenue increase of three percent year-over-year, reaching $119 million for the third quarter of 2025. Despite this growth, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million, contrasting with a net income in the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. The company also highlighted a significant cash flow from operations amounting to $30 million and completed a share repurchase worth $42 million during the quarter.

Key financial metrics reveal that while the company experienced a GAAP net loss, its non-GAAP net income stood at $20.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, slightly up from the previous quarter. The industrial sector showed robust growth with a 20 percent year-over-year increase, although consumer appliance orders remained weak. The company is focusing on growth opportunities in high-voltage sectors such as GaN technology, grid modernization, and electric transportation.

Looking ahead, Power Integrations forecasts a revenue range of $100 million to $105 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, with expected GAAP gross margins between 53 percent and 53.5 percent. The company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory in 2025, despite economic challenges, and continues to invest in strategic collaborations, such as its partnership with NVIDIA for AI data center power solutions.

Overall, Power Integrations is poised for continued growth in the high-voltage power conversion market, leveraging its innovative technologies and strategic partnerships to navigate the evolving economic landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the clean-power ecosystem.

