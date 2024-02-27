PotlatchDeltic Updates Investor Materials with Financial Measures

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) just unveiled an update.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation has updated its investor community by posting new presentation materials on its website, which they plan to use in discussions with investors and analysts throughout the upcoming fiscal quarter. These materials include important non-GAAP financial measures, which have been carefully reconciled with standard GAAP measures to ensure clarity and transparency for those assessing the company’s financial health.

