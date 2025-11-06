Postal Realty Trust’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Strategy

Postal Realty Trust ((PSTL)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Postal Realty Trust’s recent earnings call conveyed a positive sentiment, highlighting robust third-quarter results and strategic advancements. The company showcased significant growth in Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) and successful leasing and acquisition strategies. However, the call also acknowledged potential short-term financial impacts due to non-recurring payments and increased expenses in the upcoming quarter.

Strong Third Quarter Results

Postal Realty Trust reported an AFFO of $0.33 per share for the third quarter, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. The company also raised its 2025 AFFO guidance by $0.06, indicating a 13% annual growth at the midpoint. This financial performance underscores the company’s strong operational execution and strategic focus.

Successful Leasing Strategy

The implementation of a programmatic leasing framework with the Postal Service has improved the predictability of long-term revenue growth for Postal Realty Trust. The company updated its 2025 same-store cash Net Operating Income (NOI) guidance to a range of 8.5% to 9.5%, reflecting confidence in its leasing strategy.

Acquisition Activity

During the quarter, Postal Realty Trust completed acquisitions totaling $42.3 million at a weighted average cash cap rate of 7.7%. The company’s acquisition volume through October 17 surpassed $100 million, showcasing its aggressive growth strategy and commitment to expanding its portfolio.

Leadership Addition

The addition of Steve Bakke as Chief Financial Officer is expected to bolster Postal Realty Trust’s capital markets and strategic initiatives. Bakke brings valuable experience from Realty Income, which is anticipated to enhance the company’s financial strategies.

Dividend Increase

Postal Realty Trust approved a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share, representing a 1% increase from the third quarter of 2024. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders while maintaining a dividend payout ratio of approximately 73%.

Catch-up Payment Impact

The third quarter’s financials benefited from a lump sum catch-up payment of $0.01 per share, which will not recur in the fourth quarter. This non-recurring payment is expected to impact the short-term AFFO, highlighting a temporary financial adjustment.

Higher Fourth Quarter Expenses

Postal Realty Trust anticipates an additional $0.02 per share of repair and maintenance expenses in the fourth quarter, which will impact sequential AFFO growth. This increase in expenses is a short-term challenge the company is preparing to manage.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Postal Realty Trust’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 9% in per share AFFO from 2022 to 2025. The company expects acquisitions to meet or exceed $110 million in 2025, supported by a strong balance sheet and a high percentage of fixed-rate debt. These forecasts reflect the company’s strategic growth trajectory and financial resilience.

In conclusion, Postal Realty Trust’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance and strategic advancements, despite acknowledging short-term financial impacts. The company’s growth in AFFO, successful leasing and acquisition strategies, and leadership additions position it well for future success. Investors can remain optimistic about Postal Realty Trust’s long-term growth potential.

