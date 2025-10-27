POSCO Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Advances Safety Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

POSCO Holdings Inc. reported its provisional earnings for the third quarter of 2025, showing a slight decrease in revenue by 1.7% compared to the previous quarter and a 5.8% decline from the same period last year. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a 4.9% increase in operating profit over the previous quarter, highlighting a recovery trend in profitability. The company’s efforts in portfolio management have resulted in significant cash generation, with 63 projects completed and a cash inflow of KRW 1.4 trillion. POSCO is also advancing its Safe Workplace Initiative, aiming to enhance safety standards across its operations, which is crucial for maintaining its industry positioning and stakeholder trust.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PKX is a Neutral.

POSCO’s overall stock score reflects financial challenges with declining revenue and profitability, coupled with technical indicators showing mixed signals. The high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, while the dividend yield offers limited compensation. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors were not considered.

POSCO Holdings Inc. is a leading company in the steel industry, known for its production and sales of steel and related materials. The company is also involved in rechargeable battery materials and infrastructure through its subsidiaries, POSCO FUTURE M and POSCO INTERNATIONAL, respectively.

Average Trading Volume: 128,887

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $17.21B

