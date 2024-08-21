POSCO Holdings Declares Interim Cash Dividend

POSCO (PKX) has released an update.

POSCO Holdings Inc. has announced that it will pay an interim cash dividend of 3,091 KRW per share, with the total dividend amounting to 298,221,611,875 KRW. The record date for the dividend is set for June 30, 2024, and the payment is scheduled to be made on August 28, 2024. As POSCO is a wholly owned subsidiary of POSCO Holdings, this dividend will be fully paid to POSCO Holdings.

