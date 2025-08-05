POSCO Completes Liquidation of Nickel Subsidiary

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 5, 2025, POSCO Holdings Inc. completed the liquidation of its subsidiary, POSCO CNGR Nickel Solution Co., Ltd., which was involved in the production and sales of high purity nickel. This decision, resolved on July 22, 2025, reduced the total number of subsidiaries from 19 to 18 and marked the exclusion of the subsidiary from the holding company. The liquidation reflects POSCO’s strategic move to streamline its operations and could impact its market positioning by focusing resources on more profitable ventures.

The most recent analyst rating on (PKX) stock is a Sell with a $45.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on POSCO stock, see the PKX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PKX is a Outperform.

POSCO’s stock score reflects a balance of strong financial stability and positive strategic initiatives against the backdrop of operational challenges and high valuation concerns. The recent earnings call provided positive momentum with improved financial results and strategic plans, but technical indicators suggest caution due to overbought conditions.

More about POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc. operates in the metals and mining industry, primarily focusing on the production and sales of high purity nickel and other metal products. The company is based in Seoul, Korea, and is a significant player in the global metals market.

Average Trading Volume: 171,101

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $15.17B

