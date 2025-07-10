POSCO Announces Q2 2025 Provisional Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

POSCO ( (PKX) ) has shared an update.

POSCO Holdings Inc. announced its provisional earnings for the second quarter of 2025, with a conference call scheduled for July 31, 2025, to discuss these results. The event will include a Q&A session and will be attended by analysts, institutional investors, and the press, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (PKX) stock is a Sell with a $36.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on POSCO stock, see the PKX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PKX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PKX is a Outperform.

POSCO’s stock score reflects a balance of strong financial stability and positive strategic initiatives against the backdrop of operational challenges and high valuation concerns. The recent earnings call provided positive momentum with improved financial results and strategic plans, but technical indicators suggest caution due to overbought conditions.

More about POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc. is a prominent player in the steel industry, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. The company is known for its production and distribution of steel products, serving a wide range of markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 203,914

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.35B

