Popular Vehicles and Services Limited Extends Corporate Guarantee to Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Popular Vehicles and Services Limited ( (IN:PVSL) ) just unveiled an update.

Popular Vehicles and Services Limited has announced that it is providing a corporate guarantee to South Indian Bank Limited for a term loan of Rs. 2.36 crore sanctioned to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kuttukaran Cars Private Limited. This move signifies the company’s support for its subsidiary’s financial activities and could enhance its operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

More about Popular Vehicles and Services Limited

Popular Vehicles and Services Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on providing vehicle sales and related services. The company is involved in the distribution and servicing of vehicles, primarily dealing with brands like Maruti Suzuki in India.

Average Trading Volume: 11,752

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 10.28B INR

For a thorough assessment of PVSL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue