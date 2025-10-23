Popular Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Popular, Inc. reported a net income of $211.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, slightly up from $210.4 million in the previous quarter. The company saw growth in net interest income and margin, as well as non-interest income, while managing operating expenses effectively. However, there was an increase in non-performing loans and net charge-offs, primarily due to two large commercial loans. Despite a decrease in deposits, the company maintained a strong capital position, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 15.79%. Popular continues to focus on its strategic framework aimed at being the top bank for customers, improving efficiency, and delivering sustainable returns.

Spark’s Take on BPOP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BPOP is a Outperform.

Popular’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. While technical indicators suggest weak momentum, the company’s solid fundamentals and strategic actions support a favorable outlook.

