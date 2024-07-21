Pop Mart Rewards Employees with Share Awards

Pop Mart International Group Limited (HK:9992) has released an update.

Pop Mart International Group Limited has announced the grant of 177,013 share awards to employees as part of their Post-IPO Share Award Scheme on July 20, 2024, with the aim of rewarding past performance and fostering long-term commitment. The shares, which will vest over a period of up to four years, are intended to align employees’ interests with the company’s growth. These awards will be funded by existing shares and do not require the issuance of new shares, with a significant number still available for future grants.

