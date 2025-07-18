Pop Mart Grants 199,443 Awards to Employees Under Share Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Pop Mart International Group Limited ( (HK:9992) ).

Pop Mart International Group Limited announced the grant of 199,443 awards under its Post-IPO Share Award Scheme to its employees, aimed at rewarding past performance and aligning their interests with the company’s long-term growth. The awards, which will vest over several years based on performance targets, are intended to retain talent and encourage contributions to the company’s profitability, without issuing new shares, thus maintaining the existing share structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9992) stock is a Buy with a HK$384.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pop Mart International Group Limited stock, see the HK:9992 Stock Forecast page.

More about Pop Mart International Group Limited

Pop Mart International Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the collectibles and toy industry. It focuses on designing, manufacturing, and distributing collectible toys and figures, catering to a global market with a strong emphasis on creativity and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 14,265,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$335.5B

For an in-depth examination of 9992 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue