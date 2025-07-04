Poonawalla Fincorp Reports Strong AUM Growth and Business Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited ( (IN:POONAWALLA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited reported a significant growth in its Assets Under Management (AUM), which increased by 52.9% year-over-year and 15.8% quarter-over-quarter, reaching approximately ₹41,250 crore as of June 30, 2025. The company maintains ample liquidity at ₹4,450 crore and has successfully launched six new businesses, showing positive traction. This expansion aligns with its strategy of focusing on sustainable growth and robust risk management, enhancing its market positioning and long-term profitability.

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of financial products and services. The company is known for its diversified asset base and commitment to risk management, aiming to build a long-term sustainable and profitable business model.

