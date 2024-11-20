Poolbeg Pharma Enhances IP Portfolio with US Patent

Poolbeg Pharma Ltd. (GB:POLB) has released an update.

Poolbeg Pharma has strengthened its intellectual property portfolio with the granting of a US patent for its POLB 001, a promising p38 MAP kinase inhibitor aimed at treating severe influenza and cytokine storms. This development enhances the commercial potential of POLB 001 and highlights Poolbeg’s focus on expanding its IP assets to attract potential partners. Investors interested in biopharmaceutical innovations may find this an exciting advancement in the company’s strategic growth.

