Pool Safe Inc. Strengthens Financial Position with Debt Repayment and Share Issuance

The latest announcement is out from Pool Safe ( (TSE:POOL) ).

Pool Safe Inc. announced the full repayment of a $300,000 short-term promissory note and the retirement of $500,000 in non-convertible debentures, enhancing its financial standing. The company issued 19,950,000 common shares following the exercise of warrants, increasing its total issued shares to 133,524,750, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Pool Safe

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops, and distributes the LounGenie, a multipurpose personal poolside attendant aimed at enhancing safety, convenience, and peace of mind for guests at hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ships. The product is strategically positioned to increase food and beverage sales, expedite customer service, and drive revenue for vendors.

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 184,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.98M

