Pool Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Pool Corporation reported a 1% increase in net sales to $1.5 billion for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, with a gross margin expansion of 50 basis points to 29.6%. Despite a 5% rise in operating expenses due to network expansion and inflation, the company maintained an operating margin of 12.3% and saw a 4% increase in diluted EPS to $3.40. The company confirmed its annual earnings guidance and highlighted its strategic growth through new locations and enhanced customer offerings, marking its 30th anniversary as a public company.

The most recent analyst rating on (POOL) stock is a Sell with a $285.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pool stock, see the POOL Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, POOL is a Neutral.

Pool Corporation’s overall stock score reflects solid financial performance and stable earnings, but is tempered by valuation concerns and mixed technical indicators. The earnings call provided a balanced outlook, with regional strengths offset by challenges in construction and pricing pressures. Continued focus on revenue growth and managing economic uncertainties will be key to improving the stock’s outlook.

POOLCORP is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products, operating 454 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia. It distributes over 200,000 products to approximately 125,000 wholesale customers.

Average Trading Volume: 523,579

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.29B

