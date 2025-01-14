Polynovo Director’s Shareholding Adjusted by Personal Gift

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Polynovo Limited ( (AU:PNV) ) is now available.

Polynovo Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest in securities, specifically noting that director David Williams’ spouse’s affiliated entity, Lawn Views Pty Ltd, gifted 750 ordinary shares as a wedding present, reducing their total holdings to 21,420,635 shares. This off-market transaction reflects a personal gifting decision, with no direct implications on Polynovo’s strategic operations or market positioning.

More about Polynovo Limited

Polynovo Limited operates within the medical technology industry, focusing on developing and commercializing innovative medical devices. Their primary products include biodegradable polymers used in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and other skin-related injuries, with a market focus on improving patient outcomes and advancing medical treatments.

YTD Price Performance: 12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 3,631

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $882.9M

