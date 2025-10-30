Poly Property Services Fails to Unlock Third Tranche of Restricted Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6049) ) is now available.

Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. announced that it did not meet the unlocking conditions for the third tranche of its Initial Grant under the Restricted Share Incentive Scheme due to unmet performance assessment indicators in 2024. Consequently, 1,604,732 shares, representing approximately 0.29% of the company’s total share capital, will not be unlocked and will be repurchased by the Trustee at the Grant Price. This decision, confirmed by the audit committee and independent non-executive directors, will not materially impact the company’s financial position or operating results.

More about Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. Class H

Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property management services. The company is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,059,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$18.76B

