Pollen Street Group to Present H1 2025 Results to Investors

The latest announcement is out from Pollen Street Group Limited ( (GB:POLN) ).

Pollen Street Group Limited announced that its CEO, Lindsey McMurray, and CFO, Crispin Goldsmith, will present the company’s H1 2025 results via Investor Meet Company on October 7, 2025. This presentation is accessible to all existing and potential shareholders, allowing them to submit questions before and during the event. The announcement highlights Pollen Street’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its investors, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence and reinforcing its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:POLN) stock is a Buy with a £1050.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pollen Street Group Limited stock, see the GB:POLN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:POLN is a Outperform.

Pollen Street Group Limited’s strong financial performance and favorable valuation are key strengths, supported by solid revenue growth, low debt levels, and a high dividend yield. The recent positive corporate events further enhance its market positioning. While technical indicators show mixed signals, the overall outlook remains positive, with the stock appearing undervalued and offering potential growth and income opportunities.

More about Pollen Street Group Limited

Pollen Street Group Limited is an alternative asset manager focused on the financial and business services sectors, employing both Private Equity and Private Credit strategies. Founded in 2013, the company has consistently delivered top-tier returns and has grown its Assets under Management (AuM). It operates through two main activities: managing third-party AuM and on-balance sheet investments, aiming for scalable growth and attractive risk-adjusted returns. Pollen Street is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is part of the FTSE 250 index.

Average Trading Volume: 116,688

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £554.9M

