Pollen Street Group Executes Share Buyback

Pollen Street Group Limited has announced the buyback of 25,440 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 658.00 to 686.00 pence per share, with the average price standing at 677.6541 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 1,743,575 and leaving the total voting rights in the company at 62,466,022. The buyback is part of a programme initiated on March 21, 2024, by the company.

