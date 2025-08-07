Pollen Street Group Announces Managerial Share Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Pollen Street Group Limited ( (GB:POLN) ) has shared an update.

Pollen Street Group Limited announced a transaction involving Ian Gascoigne, a person discharging managerial responsibilities, who sold 58,963 ordinary shares at a price of £8.48 each. This transaction, conducted off-exchange on August 4, 2025, is part of the company’s routine disclosure of managerial dealings, which may impact stakeholders’ perceptions of the company’s stock performance and governance practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:POLN) stock is a Buy with a £9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pollen Street Group Limited stock, see the GB:POLN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:POLN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:POLN is a Outperform.

Pollen Street Group Limited’s strong financial performance and favorable valuation are key strengths, supported by solid revenue growth, low debt levels, and a high dividend yield. The recent positive corporate events further enhance its market positioning. While technical indicators show mixed signals, the overall outlook remains positive, with the stock appearing undervalued and offering potential growth and income opportunities.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:POLN stock, click here.

More about Pollen Street Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 130,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £509.2M

For a thorough assessment of POLN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue