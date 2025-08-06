poLight ASA Secures Significant Purchase Order for TLens®

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from poLight ASA ( (DE:3OL0) ) is now available.

poLight ASA announced a purchase order worth approximately NOK 1,700,000 to supply their TLens® plus driver to a Top Tier consumer OEM. This order supports a qualification program for a potential consumer product, with initial deliveries expected in Q4-2025. The order signifies positive progress for poLight, though several milestones remain before full realization.

More about poLight ASA

poLight ASA, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, specializes in tunable optics technology with its flagship product, TLens®, which mimics the human eye for autofocus cameras. Their technology is used in smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems, and medical equipment, offering advantages like fast focus and low power consumption. The company is headquartered in Tønsberg, Norway, and operates globally.

Average Trading Volume: 387,556

Current Market Cap: NOK932.8M

