poLight ASA Expands Market Reach with New Barcode Scanner Collaboration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from poLight ASA ( (DE:3OL0) ).

poLight ASA announced that its TLens® autofocus tunable optics will be used in five new barcode scanning devices by Wuxi iData Technology Co., Ltd. This collaboration marks a significant design-win for poLight, as it continues to strengthen its position in the machine vision and barcode scanner market. The implementation of TLens® in these devices is expected to enhance scanning efficiency and operational performance, contributing to poLight’s strategic growth and profitability in this sector.

More about poLight ASA

poLight ASA is a company based in Tønsberg, Norway, specializing in patented, proprietary tunable optics technology. Its flagship product, TLens®, mimics the human eye experience in autofocus cameras and is used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems, and medical equipment. The company is known for its fast focus, small footprint, low power consumption, and constant field of view features. poLight has a global presence with employees in several countries, including Finland, France, the UK, the US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines.

YTD Price Performance: -8.35%

Average Trading Volume: 387,556

Current Market Cap: NOK932.8M

See more data about 3OL0 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue