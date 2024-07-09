Pole To Win Reports Mixed Q1 Results

Pole To Win Holdings.Inc. (JP:3657) has released an update.

Pole To Win Holdings, Inc. reported a 9.5% year-on-year increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2024, despite a recorded loss, with profit attributable to owners of the parent showing a significant downturn from the previous year. The company’s total assets decreased slightly compared to the previous quarter, and they have adjusted their dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025. These financial results indicate mixed performance, with a growth in sales but challenges in profitability.

