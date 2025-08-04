Pole To Win Holdings Exits Media Contents Business with AQUAPLUS Share Transfer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Pole To Win Holdings.Inc. ( (JP:3657) ) is now available.

Pole To Win Holdings, Inc. has decided to transfer all shares of its subsidiary AQUAPLUS Co., Ltd. to YUKE’S Co., Ltd., marking its exit from the Media Contents business. This strategic move is aimed at reallocating resources towards domestic software testing, overseas expansion, and AI integration, while expecting to record an extraordinary gain in the financial results of FY 1/2026.

More about Pole To Win Holdings.Inc.

Pole To Win Holdings, Inc. operates in the consulting and software testing industry, providing services such as game debugging, software testing, environment-building, and customer support. The company focuses on Domestic and Overseas Solutions, and previously, Media Contents, which accounted for a significant portion of its revenue.

Average Trading Volume: 102,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen13.08B

