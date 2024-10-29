Pointerra Ltd. Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

Pointerra Ltd. (AU:3DP) has released an update.

Pointerra Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, where shareholders will review financial statements and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of Damon Fieldgate as a Director. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it impacts their investments and governance of the company.

