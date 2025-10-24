Podium Minerals Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Podium Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:POD) ) just unveiled an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. has announced the quotation of 357,857 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 24, 2025. This move is part of their strategy to leverage convertible securities, potentially strengthening their financial position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Podium Minerals Ltd.

Podium Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with precious metals and aims to enhance its market position through strategic resource management.

Average Trading Volume: 3,245,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$61.16M

