PNE Industries Ltd. Announces Board Reconstitution Ahead of 2025

PNE Industries Ltd ( (SG:BDA) ) has provided an update.

PNE Industries Ltd., a Singapore-incorporated company, has announced significant changes in its Board and Board Committees. The retirement of Mr. Lim Meng Wee and Mr. Tung Chee Weng from their respective positions will take effect on January 23, 2025. This reconstitution reflects the company’s strategic decision to refresh its leadership, which may impact its governance and operational strategies. The Board expressed gratitude for the retirees’ contributions, signaling a transition in its corporate governance structure.

More about PNE Industries Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 12.00%

Average Trading Volume: 13,428

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$46.99M

