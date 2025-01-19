PM Capital Reports NTA and Dividend Yield Amid Market Conditions

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:PGF) ) has issued an announcement.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. confirmed its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per ordinary share as of January 17, 2025, with figures before tax accruals at $2.22 and after tax at $1.99. The announcement highlighted the company’s gross dividend yield of 6.95% per annum, noting that the ability to continue such payments is contingent upon market conditions and the generation of investment profits.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing primarily on managing investment portfolios. The company offers opportunities for investors to gain exposure to global markets, with a focus on generating long-term capital growth.

YTD Price Performance: 1.35%

Average Trading Volume: 294,833

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

