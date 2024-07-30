PM Capital Plans Major Securities Issue

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:PGF) has released an update.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd is set to expand its investment reach by issuing a substantial number of new securities. The company has proposed issuing up to 122,901,057 new ordinary shares under a securities purchase plan and an additional 45,662,100 shares through a placement or other issue type. With record and offer closing dates set for late July and August 2024 respectively, this strategic move aims to bolster the fund’s capital structure and market presence.

For further insights into AU:PGF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.