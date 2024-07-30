PM Capital Launches Share Offerings with Caution

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:PGF) has released an update.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. announces a non-underwritten share placement and subsequent share purchase plan aimed at wholesale and sophisticated investors. The release cautions that these financial opportunities involve risk and are not guaranteed, advising investors to consider their own circumstances and seek professional advice. Notably, the offer is not available in the United States and does not constitute an offer of securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer would be illegal.

