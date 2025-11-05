PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Reports Strong FY25 Performance and Dividend Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:PGF) ).

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. reported a robust financial year with a 26.4% share price return, significantly outperforming key indices. The company’s strong portfolio performance, particularly in European banks, and its ability to maintain a premium share price position it well in the market. The announcement of a minimum 12.5 cents fully franked dividend for FY26, backed by substantial profit reserves, underscores the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PGF) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers a global opportunities fund, aiming to deliver strong portfolio returns by investing in various sectors, with a notable focus on European banks.

