PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Reports Mixed Portfolio Performance in October

The latest update is out from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:PGF) ).

In its latest monthly update, PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. reported notable performance changes in its portfolio. Alphabet experienced a significant rally, driven by strong ad sales and growth in Google Cloud, while Woodside Energy benefited from strategic stake reductions and rising oil prices. However, Macau operators faced setbacks due to weather disruptions affecting revenue during a key holiday period. The fund’s overall performance showed a cumulative return of 485.5% since inception, reflecting its strategic positioning in various sectors, including domestic banking and industrial metals.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PGF) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. stock, see the AU:PGF Stock Forecast page.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. operates in the global equities industry, focusing on long-term capital growth through investment in a concentrated portfolio of global equities, including Australian stocks. The fund seeks to exploit investment anomalies worldwide and is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon of seven years or more.

Average Trading Volume: 874,566

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

