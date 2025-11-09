PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. Announces NTA and Dividend Guidance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:PGF) ).

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. has announced its net tangible asset (NTA) backing per ordinary share as of November 7, 2025, with figures reported before and after tax accruals. The company has also provided a forward guidance on its gross dividend yield, indicating a potential annual yield of 6.49%. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency in its financial performance and its ability to generate returns for investors, although future performance cannot be guaranteed.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PGF) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. stock, see the AU:PGF Stock Forecast page.

More about PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides global investment opportunities and aims to deliver long-term capital growth for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 874,566

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more data about PGF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue