Plus500 Sees Increased Stake by JPMorgan

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. has increased its stake in Plus500 Ltd., a non-UK issuer, with its voting rights now totaling 5.611502%. This change, reported on November 15, 2024, reflects an increase from the previous 5.493065% threshold crossed earlier in the month. This marks a significant move in the financial market landscape, showcasing JPMorgan’s strategic interest in Plus500.

