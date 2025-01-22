Plus500 Executes Share Buyback to Strengthen Capital Structure

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from Plus500 ( (GB:PLUS) ) is now available.

Plus500 Ltd. announced the purchase of 24,230 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. The transaction, executed through Panmure Liberum Limited, is part of a strategic initiative to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Following the repurchase, the total number of voting rights in Plus500 stands at 73,913,425, which shareholders can use for calculating their interests under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. is a global multi-asset fintech group that operates proprietary technology-based trading platforms. The company focuses on providing trading services across various financial instruments, leveraging advanced technology to offer its clients efficient and secure trading experiences.

YTD Price Performance: 6.65%

Average Trading Volume: 173,719

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.14B

