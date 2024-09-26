Plus500 Advances Share Buyback Programme

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

Plus500, a major fintech group, has actively engaged in its share buyback programme, purchasing 27,975 of its own shares on September 25, 2024. The prices paid per share ranged from 2,470.00 to 2,522.00 GBp, reflecting the company’s market performance and investment strategy. These repurchased shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of ordinary shares and voting rights in the company.

