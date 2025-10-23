Plus500 Advances Share Buyback Program with New Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Plus500 ( (GB:PLUS) ) has issued an announcement.

Plus500 Ltd. announced the purchase of 17,031 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, with the repurchased shares held in treasury, impacting the total voting rights available.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PLUS) stock is a Buy with a £3459.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Plus500 stock, see the GB:PLUS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PLUS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PLUS is a Outperform.

Plus500’s strong financial performance, characterized by profitability and a solid balance sheet, is the primary driver of its score. The valuation is favorable, with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates a neutral market sentiment, with no strong momentum in either direction.

More about Plus500

Plus500 is a global multi-asset fintech group that operates proprietary technology-based trading platforms. The company focuses on providing trading services across various financial instruments to a worldwide market.

Average Trading Volume: 133,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.21B

