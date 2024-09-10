Plus500 Advances Share Buyback Program

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

Plus500 Ltd., a leading fintech group, has actively repurchased its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program initiated on August 19, 2024. The company has successfully bought back 22,380 shares, with the transaction prices ranging from 2,548.00 to 2,588.00 GBp per share. These shares will now be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

