Plurilock Unveils New Offensive Security Solutions to Boost Cyber Resilience

Plurilock Security Inc. has launched new offensive security offerings, including continuous penetration testing as a service, live purple teaming, and AI security assessments. These solutions are designed to provide real-time security insights, helping organizations meet regulatory requirements, reduce risk, and enhance cybersecurity resilience. By offering these services directly and through strategic partners, Plurilock aims to build long-term customer relationships and increase high-margin recurring revenue.

Plurilock Security Inc. is a global provider of cybersecurity services and solutions, focusing on helping organizations identify and remediate threats in real time. The company offers a range of security services, including penetration testing and AI security assessments, to meet regulatory demands and enhance cybersecurity resilience.

YTD Price Performance: -34.31%

Average Trading Volume: 218,432

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.44M

