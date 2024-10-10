Plurilock Joins Forces with CrowdStrike to Fortify Cybersecurity

Plurilock Security Inc (TSE:PLUR) has released an update.

Plurilock Security Inc., a global cybersecurity provider, has partnered with CrowdStrike to enhance protection for critical infrastructure against modern threats using the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform. This collaboration will help Plurilock’s clients, who face sophisticated attacks, by providing advanced, real-time cybersecurity solutions to safeguard their vital assets.

