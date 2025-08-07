PLBY Group Appoints Natalia Premovic to Board

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

PLBY Group ( (PLBY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, Playboy, Inc. appointed Natalia Premovic as an independent director to its Board, restoring the majority of independent directors and filling a vacancy created by the board’s expansion earlier in the year. Ms. Premovic, with extensive experience in retail, marketing, and branding from her roles at Netflix and Disney, is expected to contribute significantly to Playboy’s digital-focused, asset-light business model, and her appointment ensures compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (PLBY) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PLBY Group stock, see the PLBY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PLBY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PLBY is a Neutral.

PLBY’s overall score is driven by significant financial challenges and poor valuation metrics, which are partially offset by positive technical momentum and a strong earnings call outlook. Financial instability remains the most pressing concern, despite optimistic future projections.

To see Spark’s full report on PLBY stock, click here.

More about PLBY Group

Playboy, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company that connects consumers with products, content, and experiences aimed at enhancing happiness and fulfillment. Known as one of the world’s most iconic brands, Playboy operates in approximately 180 countries, focusing on media, hospitality, and cultural progress rooted in equality, freedom of expression, and the pursuit of pleasure.

Average Trading Volume: 441,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $160.6M

For an in-depth examination of PLBY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue