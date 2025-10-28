Plaza Centers N.V. Faces EUR 2 Billion Claim in Romanian Arbitration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Plaza Centers N.V. ( (PL:PLZ) ) is now available.

Plaza Centers N.V. is currently engaged in arbitration proceedings with the Romanian Ministry of Finance concerning the Casa Radio Project in Bucharest. Romania has filed a claim seeking termination of the Public-Private Partnership Agreement and the return of project assets, with alleged losses and penalties now claimed at approximately EUR 2 billion. Plaza disputes these claims, attributing project delays to Romanian authorities’ regulatory and administrative actions. The arbitration is linked to another dispute under the ICSID framework, with Plaza committed to defending its position and protecting shareholder interests.

More about Plaza Centers N.V.

Plaza Centers N.V. is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, Warsaw Stock Exchange, and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. It operates in the real estate sector, focusing on the development of commercial centers and related projects.

See more data about PLZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue