Playside Studios Updates Securities Issuance Date

An announcement from Playside Studios Ltd ( (AU:PLY) ) is now available.

Playside Studios Ltd announced an update regarding the proposed issue of securities, changing the date from August 22, 2025, to August 25, 2025. This adjustment in the securities issuance schedule may impact the company’s financial strategy and market positioning, potentially affecting stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PLY) stock is a Buy with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Playside Studios Ltd stock, see the AU:PLY Stock Forecast page.

More about Playside Studios Ltd

Playside Studios Ltd operates in the gaming industry, focusing on the development and publishing of video games. The company is known for creating engaging and interactive entertainment experiences, targeting a global market of gamers.

Average Trading Volume: 476,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$80.05M

